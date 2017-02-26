Viré de Leicester moins d’un an après avoir obtenu un titre improbable de champion d’Angleterre, Claudio Ranieri a reçu le soutien de son ancien joueur, parti depuis à Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté.

Le milieu de terrain a tenu lui adresser ce message sur son compte Twitter. « Un grand merci avec beaucoup d’émotion à M. Ranieri pour tout ce qu’il a réalisé : pour le club, pour les fans et pour moi. »

Big thanks with emotion to M. Ranieri for all he has achieved : for the club, for the fans and for me.

