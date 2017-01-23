Cette fois-ci, l’affaire semble officielle. Everton vient d’annoncer le prêt pour six mois sans option d’achat de Gerard Deulofeu (22 ans) au Milan AC.

La semaine passée le club italien avait officialisé la nouvelle mais le club anglais avait démenti quelques minutes plus tard. Cela n’a visiblement pas fait capoter l’affaire.

⚽️ | @gerardeulofeu has joined @ACmilan on loan for the rest of the season. Good luck, Geri. https://t.co/axJ3fgMcye pic.twitter.com/ctuZIRfwgK

— Everton (@Everton) 23 janvier 2017