La vague de prolongations se poursuit à Tottenham. Et après Hugo Lloris ce jeudi, c’est au tour d’un autre gardien de signer un nouveau contrat.

En effet, Michel Vorm (33 ans) a prolongé son bail avec les Spurs jusqu’en 2018. Pour rappel, l’international néerlandais est arrivé au sein du club londonien en 2014.

We are delighted to announce that @Vorm_Official has signed a new contract with the Club which will run until 2018. #COYS pic.twitter.com/m1REOWQzVP

— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 23 décembre 2016