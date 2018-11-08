Ce jeudi, le sélectionneur anglais Gareth Southgate a communiqué sa liste pour les deux prochains matchs face aux Etats-Unis (amical) et la Croatie (Ligue des Nations). Ces confrontations auront lieu les 15 et 18 novembre à Wembley. Comme évoqué depuis plusieurs jours, Southgate a bien rappelé Wayne Rooney (DC United) qui fêtera pour l’occasion sa cent vingtième sélection avec les Three Lions face aux Etats-Unis.

Blessé à la cheville, Joe Gomez (Liverpool) est finalement présent. A noter la première convocation de l’attaquant de Bournemouth Callum Wilson et les présences de Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton) et Michael Keane (Everton).

La liste de l’Angleterre

Gardiens : Pickford (Everton), Butland (Stoke City), Bettinelli (Fulham), McCarthy (Southampton)

Défenseurs : Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Keane (Everton), Shaw (Manchester United), Stones (Manchester City), Walker (Manchester City), Gomez (Liverpool), Trippier (Tottenham), Chilwell (Leicester), Dunk (Brighton)

Milieux : Barkley (Chelsea), Alli (Tottenham), Delph (Manchester City), Dier (Tottenham), Henderson (Liverpool), Lingard (Manchester United), Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Winks (Tottenham)

Attaquants : Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Rooney (DC United), Sancho (Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City), Welbeck (Arsenal), Wilson (Bournemouth)

All set for our final games of 2018 !

See who's in the #ThreeLions squad for our @FoundationWR international against the USA and #NationsLeague clash with Croatia : https://t.co/RWBHVId9YA

— England (@England) 8 novembre 2018