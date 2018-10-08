Pour la première édition du Ballon d’Or Féminin, 15 joueuses ont été sélectionnées pour remporter ce prix. Parmi elles, sept évoluent à l’Olympique Lyonnais. Soit Lucy Bronze, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Sami Kumagai, Dzsenifer Maroszan, Amel Majri et Wendie Renard.

La Brésilienne Marta qui a remporté le prix The Best fait également partie de cette sélection. C’est également le cas pour la Néerlandaise Lieke Martens qui a remporté l’Euro 2017 avec les Pays-Bas et qui éblouit tout son monde au FC Barcelone. L’ancienne Lyonnaise Megan Rapinoe est présente.

Les nommées :

Lucy Bronze (Angleterre/Olympique Lyonnais)

Pernille Harder (Danemark/Wolfsburg)

Ada Hegerberg (Norvège/Olympique Lyonnais)

Amandine Henry (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

Lindsay Horan (Etats-Unis/Portland)

Sam Kerr (Australie/Chicago)

Fran Kirby (Angleterre/Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japon/Olympique Lyonnais)

Dzsenifer Maroszan (Allemagne/Olympique Lyonnais)

Amel Majri (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

Marta (Brésil/Orlando)

Lieke Martens (Pays-Bas/Barcelone)

Megan Rapinoe (Etats-Unis/Seattle Reign)

Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyonnais)

Christine Sinclair (Canada/Portland)