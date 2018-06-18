L’Islande a réalisé une superbe performance collective face à l’Argentine, obtenant le nul (1-1).

Une performance très suivie au pays puisque, selon la Fédération Islandaise, 99,6% des personnes qui étaient devant leur téléviseur en Islande regardaient la rencontre. Une audience à faire pâlir les plus grandes chaînes de télévision.

99,6% of all people in Iceland watching TV during #ARGISL at @FIFAWorldCup were watching the match. That is some statistic. #fyririsland https://t.co/w8WNGpDoi9

— Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) 18 juin 2018