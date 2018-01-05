À 36 ans et après une carrière bien remplie, Johan Elmander (36 ans) a décidé de prendre sa retraite pour « laisser la place à la nouvelle génération », comme il l’a expliqué sur son compte Instagram. L’attaquant international suédois (85 sélections-20 buts) a beaucoup bourlingué en Europe.
En France, on se souvient bien évidemment de son passage très réussi à Toulouse (22 buts en 64 matches de L1), mais Elmander a également évolué au Feyenoord, à Brondby, à Bolton ou encore au Galatasaray. Ces derniers mois, il jouait encore à Örgryte en deuxième division suédoise.
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation ! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way ! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter