Ce lundi soir, tous les regards sont braqués sur Paris où se tient la cérémonie du Ballon d’Or 2019. Mais du côté de l’Angleterre avait lieu le tirage au sort du troisième tour de la FA Cup. Et il y a de belles affiches au menu !
Il y aura notamment un alléchant derby de la Mersey entre Liverpool et Everton. Autre affiche, celle opposant Wolverhampton à Manchester United. Les matches auront lieu le premier week-end de janvier 2020 (4-5 janvier).
Le tirage au sort complet du troisième tour de la FA Cup :
Birmingham-Blackburn
Burnley-Peterborough
Burton Albion-Northampton
Gillingham-West Ham
Arsenal-Leeds
Brentford-Stoke
Solihull Moors ou Rotherham - Hull City
Crystal Palace - Derby
Millwall - Newport County
Preston - Norwich
Watford - Tranmere
Reading - Blackpool
Middlesbrough - Tottenham
Man City - Port Vale
Eastleigh ou Crewe - Barnsley
Bristol Rovers ou Plymouth - Coventry ou Ipswich
Brighton - Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth - Luton
Bristol City - Shrewsbury
Liverpool - Everton
Southampton - Huddersfield
Sheffield Utd - AFC Fylde
Oxford Utd - Exeter or Hartlepool
Cardiff - Forest Green ou Carlisle
Rochdale ou Boston Utd - Newcastle
Charlton - West Bromwich
Wolverhampton - Man Utd
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
Fulham - Aston Villa
QPR - Swansea
Leicester - Wigan