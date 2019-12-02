Ce lundi soir, tous les regards sont braqués sur Paris où se tient la cérémonie du Ballon d’Or 2019. Mais du côté de l’Angleterre avait lieu le tirage au sort du troisième tour de la FA Cup. Et il y a de belles affiches au menu !

Il y aura notamment un alléchant derby de la Mersey entre Liverpool et Everton. Autre affiche, celle opposant Wolverhampton à Manchester United. Les matches auront lieu le premier week-end de janvier 2020 (4-5 janvier).

Le tirage au sort complet du troisième tour de la FA Cup :

- Birmingham-Blackburn

- Burnley-Peterborough

- Burton Albion-Northampton

- Gillingham-West Ham

- Arsenal-Leeds

- Brentford-Stoke

- Solihull Moors ou Rotherham - Hull City

- Crystal Palace - Derby

- Millwall - Newport County

- Preston - Norwich

- Watford - Tranmere

- Reading - Blackpool

- Middlesbrough - Tottenham

- Man City - Port Vale

- Eastleigh ou Crewe - Barnsley

- Bristol Rovers ou Plymouth - Coventry ou Ipswich

- Brighton - Sheffield Wednesday

- Bournemouth - Luton

- Bristol City - Shrewsbury

- Liverpool - Everton

- Southampton - Huddersfield

- Sheffield Utd - AFC Fylde

- Oxford Utd - Exeter or Hartlepool

- Cardiff - Forest Green ou Carlisle

- Rochdale ou Boston Utd - Newcastle

- Charlton - West Bromwich

- Wolverhampton - Man Utd

- Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

- Fulham - Aston Villa

- QPR - Swansea

- Leicester - Wigan