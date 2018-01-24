Bafetimbi Gomis s’est fait un nom en Turquie. Meilleur buteur avec 17 buts en 14 matchs, l’attaquant de 32 ans a été définitivement adopté par les supporters de Galatasaray. Mais depuis le début du mercato hivernal, des rumeurs de départ circulent. En effet, le Rayados de Monterrey rêve de l’attirer cet hiver pour en faire le concurrent d’André Pierre-Gignac. Une hypothèse renforcée par le fait que l’ancien buteur de l’OM n’a pas participé au match de reprise avec Galatasaray.
Sur son compte officiel Instagram, Bafetimbi Gomis a tenu calmer le jeu en lançant un message aux supporters. « Je suis surpris et un peu triste d’entendre certaines personnes dire que je suis le genre de joueur qui refuse de jouer à cause de problèmes de paiement. Je suis un professionnel et jusqu’à maintenant, personne ne peut le nier. […] Je suis blessé et je suis le premier triste de ne pas jouer et pouvoir aider mes coéquipiers. Nous avons le même but tous ensemble, être champion ! »
I’m surprised and bit sad with what I hear from some peoples who can think that I’m the kind of players who can refused to play because of problem of paiement. I’m a professional and until now nobody can deny it ! I didn’t want to speak from the beginning but by respect to the fans and the club, who give me the opportunity to discover a new team a new country with who I never share something comparable during my career, that’s why I decided to speak right now. I’m injured and I’m the first sad for that and to not to play and help my teammates.We have the same goal all together...to be champion !!!please we have to stay concentrate and close don’t listen the bad peoples who don’t want to see Galatasaray to be Champion !!!trust on me as I trust on you my lovely supporters !!! #aslanmorethannever !!!