Bafetimbi Gomis s’est fait un nom en Turquie. Meilleur buteur avec 17 buts en 14 matchs, l’attaquant de 32 ans a été définitivement adopté par les supporters de Galatasaray. Mais depuis le début du mercato hivernal, des rumeurs de départ circulent. En effet, le Rayados de Monterrey rêve de l’attirer cet hiver pour en faire le concurrent d’André Pierre-Gignac. Une hypothèse renforcée par le fait que l’ancien buteur de l’OM n’a pas participé au match de reprise avec Galatasaray.

Sur son compte officiel Instagram, Bafetimbi Gomis a tenu calmer le jeu en lançant un message aux supporters. « Je suis surpris et un peu triste d’entendre certaines personnes dire que je suis le genre de joueur qui refuse de jouer à cause de problèmes de paiement. Je suis un professionnel et jusqu’à maintenant, personne ne peut le nier. […] Je suis blessé et je suis le premier triste de ne pas jouer et pouvoir aider mes coéquipiers. Nous avons le même but tous ensemble, être champion ! »