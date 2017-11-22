Gigi Buffon ne jouera pas la Coupe du Monde, l’Italie n’y participant pas, pour la première fois depuis 1958. Ainsi, Ivan Rakitic avait proposé de laisser sa place au gardien transalpin qui a répondu avec avec humour.

« Cher Ivan, je pourrais sans doute continuer comme gardien de but. Mais milieu de terrain de la Croatie à ta place, ça ne serait peut-être pas une super idée. Je dis ça pour vous. Blague à part, tes mots ont été un superbe cadeau », a gazouillé le portier italien sur Twitter.