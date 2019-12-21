Officialisé hier, Mikel Arteta est déjà sur le pont. Le coach espagnol va diriger son premier match cet après-midi dans un stade qu’il connaît bien : Goodison Park. Il n’affrontera en revanche pas Carlo Ancelotti qui vient d’être nommé coach d’Everton.
Pour sa première composition, Arteta aligne un 4-2-3-1 avec quelques changements par rapport au match contre City la semaine dernière. Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Pepe et Özil sortent du onze pour voir David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Nelson et Smith Rowe y entrer. Lacazette est lui toujours sur le banc.
Les compositions :
Everton : Pickford - Sidibé, Holgate, Mina, Digne - Davies, Delph - Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison - Calvert-Lewin.
Arsenal : Leno - Maitland-Niles, Chambers, David Luiz, Saka - Torreira, Xhaka - Nelson, Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli - Aubameyang.