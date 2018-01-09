Philippe Coutinho a enfin obtenu gain de cause en étant transféré au FC Barcelone. Hier, il a pu s’exprimer officiellement sur ce transfert au cours de sa conférence de presse de présentation. Mais il a tenu à publier un message sur son compte Instagram destiné aux supporters de Liverpool, qu’il remercie de leur soutien. Il a souhaité une nouvelle fois s’expliquer sur les raisons de son choix.

« Je quitte Liverpool parce que Barcelone est un rêve pour moi. Liverpool était aussi un rêve que j’ai eu la chance de réaliser et auquel j’ai donné 5 ans de ma vie. Une carrière sur les terrains ne dure pas si longtemps et jouer pour Barcelone, comme pour Liverpool, est une chose que je voulais expérimenter, tant que je pouvais le faire. J’espère que les supporters comprendront que choisir une nouvelle expérience ne diminue pas l’importance du club et l’importance que je lui porte. Rien n’affectera cela dans mon coeur », écrit notamment Coutinho dans son long message.