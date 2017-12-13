Pep Guardiola a désormais entraîné dans trois ligues du big five (Angleterre, Allemagne, Espagne, Italie et France) puisqu’il a dirigé le FC Barcelone, le Bayern Munich et maintenant Manchester City.

Le technicien catalan vient d’obtenir un nouveau record. En effet, il est l’entraîneur à détenir trois records de victoires consécutives dans trois ligues majeures : 16 avec le FC Barcelone, 19 avec le Bayern Munich et 14 avec Manchester City. Imbattable.

3 - Pep #Guardiola currently holds the record for the longest winning streak in 3 of the 5 big leagues in Europe : 19 wins with @FCBayernEN, 16 with @FCBarcelona (joint best) and now 14 with @ManCity (joint best). Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/fOo09z4ctt

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) 13 décembre 2017