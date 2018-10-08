Cette année, lors de la cérémonie du Ballon d’Or, on aura droit à un nouveau prix, le Trophée Kopa qui récompensera le meilleur joueur de moins de 21 ans de l’année écoulée. Et on connaît maintenant les 10 candidats.

Forcément, Kylian Mbappé fait office de grand favori, lui qui sort d’une belle Coupe du Monde avec les Bleus. Mais il y a du beau monde dans la liste, à l’image du Lyonnais Houssem Aouar et de l’espoir néerlandais Justin Kluivert.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, ANG)

Houssem Aouar (OL, FRA)

Patrick Cutrone (Milan, ITA)

Ritsu Doan (Groningue, JAP)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, ITA)

Amadou Haidara (Salzbourg, Mali)

Justin Kluivert (Roma, HOL)

Kylian Mbappé (PSG, FRA)

Christian Pulisic (BVB, USA)

Rodrygo (Santos, BRA)

They are the future of football... Let's discover the ten nominees for the 2018 Kopa Trophy France Football ! #ballondor #kopatrophy pic.twitter.com/jZR3IMfhVH

— #ballondor (@francefootball) 8 octobre 2018