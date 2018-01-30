Plutôt impressionnant en Major League Soccer, Jack Harrison signe son retour au pays. Manchester City, club parent du New York City Football Club, va ainsi se l’offrir pour un montant dépassant les 4 millions d’euros.

Le milieu de terrain de 21 ans, international espoirs avec l’Angleterre, sera prêté dans la foulée à Middlesbrough en Championship, comme officialisé.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Harrison_Jack11 from @NYCFC.

He now joins @Boro on loan until the end of the season.

Good luck, Jack ! https://t.co/k9kxoLEPKp

— Manchester City (@ManCity) 30 janvier 2018