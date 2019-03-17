Après trois saisons en Chine du côté du Tianjin Tianhai, Alexandre Pato a annoncé son départ sur son compte instagram. L’attaquant brésilien passé par l’AC Milan, Chelsea ou encore Villarreal a racheté les derniers mois de son contrat et se trouve désormais libre de s’engager où il le souhaite.
Dans l’Empire du Milieu, il s’est montré particulièrement adroit face aux buts avec 30 buts inscrits en 47 rencontres de championnat. Pas épargné par les blessures lors de sa carrière, le buteur de 29 ans est prêt à partir sur un nouveau défi.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Hi guys, I‘d like to inform you that my adventure in China has come to an end. These 2 years in China were full of happy moments and new experiences. I am quite sure that China made me grow up as a man, I learnt different culture and habits of this great country. I’m proud for sharing my love for football, for giving my contribution to Chinese football and for helping the team with my goals to reach the Asian Champions League for the first time in club’s history and to win against many strong opponents. I would like to thank my club, my teammates, coaches, all the working people in the club, my fans who always supported me with love and all the nice Chinese people I met during these 2 years in China. 谢谢 China, I will be forever grateful to you. Love, Pato