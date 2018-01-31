Hier, nous vous avons révélé que Didier Ndong (Sunderland) allait être prêté avec option d’achat à Watford. C’est désormais chose faite ce mercredi 31 janvier 2018, dernier jour du mercato d’hiver.

Les Hornets ont annoncé l’arrivée de Didier Ndong sous la forme d’un prêt avec option d’achat. Le montant est estimé à environ 10 millions d’euros. L’ancien joueur de Lorient retrouve ainsi la Premier League.