Hier, nous vous avons révélé que Didier Ndong (Sunderland) allait être prêté avec option d’achat à Watford. C’est désormais chose faite ce mercredi 31 janvier 2018, dernier jour du mercato d’hiver.

Les Hornets ont annoncé l’arrivée de Didier Ndong sous la forme d’un prêt avec option d’achat. Le montant est estimé à environ 10 millions d’euros. L’ancien joueur de Lorient retrouve ainsi la Premier League.

| Fancy some transfer news ?!

Didier Ndong has signed for #watfordfc on loan from @SunderlandAFC for the rest of this season, while the club also have the option on a permanent transfer in the summer.

Welcome, Didier !

More here https://t.co/eubhCzejay pic.twitter.com/15DC61zxrH

— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 31 janvier 2018