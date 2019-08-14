C’était dans l’air, c’est désormais officiel : Montpellier accueille Geronimo Rulli (27 ans). Le gardien de but argentin est prêté une saison par la Real Sociedad.

Une option d’achat est incluse. L’international albiceleste (2 sélections) succède à Benjamin Lecomte (28 ans), parti à l’AS Monaco.

