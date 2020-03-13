Après l’Italie, l’Espagne, la France et l’Angleterre, l’Écosse annonce à son tour la suspension de tous ses championnats.

Toutes les compétitions écossaises sont ainsi suspendues jusqu’à nouvel ordre face à la pandémie de coronavirus.

NEWS | The Joint Response Group can confirm the decision of the Scottish FA Board to suspend ALL domestic professional and grassroots football under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA until further notice.https://t.co/xGeafo2rE0

— Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 13, 2020