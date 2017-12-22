Du haut de ses 32 ans, Mario Gomez va retenter une aventure au VfB Stuttgart. L’avant centre allemand quitte donc Wolfsbourg, seulement dix-huit mois après avoir quitté la Fiorentina.
L’international allemand (71 sélections, 31 buts) avait été formé, puis commencé sa carrière professionnelle à Stuttgart (2004-2009). Il a signé un contrat jusqu’en 2020.
155 Tore in der Bundesliga, 31 in der Nationalmannschaft und im Herzen immer ein weiß-roter : Mario #Gomez kommt zurück nach Hause ! Der Nationalstürmer wechselt mit sofortiger Wirkung zum #VfB und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2020. #stuttgarterjungs #welcomehome pic.twitter.com/l2qLI1L5Oh
