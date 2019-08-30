Mevlut Erding (32 ans) continue son petit tour du championnat turc.Après avoir débarqué à Istanbul Basaksehir il y a deux ans, l’attaquant a poursuivi sa carrière cette saison du côté d’Antalyaspor où il était prêté.
Il revient à Istanbul puisque l’ancien Messin et Parisien s’est engagé en faveur de Fenerbahçe. Il a signé un contrat de deux ans. Il était libre puisque son bail précédent s’est terminé en juin dernier.
