Arrivé en cours de saison à Swansea, Carlos Carvalhal n’est pas parvenu à maintenir le club gallois parmi l’élite.

Les Swans viennent d’annoncer que le technicien portugais ne prolongerait pas. Le Lusitanien est donc désormais libre de tout contrat.

We can confirm that the club will not be extending Carlos Carvalhal’s contract.

Everyone at the #Swans would like to thank Carlos for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.

— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) 18 mai 2018