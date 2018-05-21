Manchester United vient d’annoncer la signature du premier contrat professionnel d’Ethan Balbraith (18 ans).

Ce jeune milieu de terrain irlandais, arrivé l’an dernier chez les Red Devils, a convaincu sa direction de lui offrir un bail professionnel, grâce à ses performances avec les moins de 18 ans.

We are delighted to announce that Under-18s midfielder @EthanGalbraith4 has signed his first professional contract with #MUFC. Congrats, Ethan !

More details : https://t.co/ltYq24zV9v pic.twitter.com/DlKDU165WO

— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 21 mai 2018