Al Sadd vient d’annoncer la prolongation de contrat de Xavi Hernandez (38 ans) en grandes pompes. « Le maestro reste », a annoncé l’écurie du Golfe.

Le capitaine espagnol, légende vivante du FC Barcelone, est désormais lié au club qatarien pour deux ans de plus. Il est prévu qu’il devienne entraîneur à la fin de son parcours de joueur.

OFFICIAL : The Maestro stays !

Our captain Xavi has extended his contract with #AlSadd and will remain with the club for another two years pic.twitter.com/g5pfM4tV3T

— AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) 24 mai 2018