Al Sadd vient d’annoncer la prolongation de contrat de Xavi Hernandez (38 ans) en grandes pompes. « Le maestro reste », a annoncé l’écurie du Golfe.

Le capitaine espagnol, légende vivante du FC Barcelone, est désormais lié au club qatarien pour deux ans de plus. Il est prévu qu’il devienne entraîneur à la fin de son parcours de joueur.