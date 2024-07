Afrique du Sud : Stanley Tshabalala est mort par balles

https://www.orlandopiratesfc.com/news/soccer-legend-stan-screamer-tshabalala-passes-on-at-age-of-75/

Soccer Legend, Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala passes on at age of 75 - Orlando Pirates FC

The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital.