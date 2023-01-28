BL : à deux semaines du PSG, le Bayern tenu en échec par Francfort
Suite de la 18e journée de Bundesliga : le Bayern Munich, leader du championnat, recevait l’Eintracht Francfort, quatrième au classement et à seulement trois points du podium. Les Bavarois étaient rejoints par la surprenante équipe de l’Union Berlin, qui a battu son rival, le Hertha, plus tôt dans l’après-midi. La formation entraînée par Julian Nageslmann a finalement été tenue en échec (1-1).
Classement général Bundesliga
|#
|Équipe
|Pts
|J
|G
|N
|D
|BP
|BC
|DIF
|1
|Bayern Munich
|37
|18
|10
|7
|1
|52
|16
|36
|2
|Union Berlin
|36
|18
|11
|3
|4
|31
|22
|9
|3
|Leipzig
|35
|18
|10
|5
|3
|39
|24
|15
|4
|Fribourg
|34
|18
|10
|4
|4
|29
|25
|4
|5
|Francfort
|32
|18
|9
|5
|4
|37
|26
|11
|6
|Dortmund
|31
|17
|10
|1
|6
|31
|25
|6
|7
|Wolfsbourg
|29
|18
|8
|5
|5
|36
|22
|14
|8
|M'gladbach
|25
|18
|7
|4
|7
|34
|29
|5
|9
|Leverkusen
|24
|17
|7
|3
|7
|30
|28
|2
|10
|Brême
|24
|18
|7
|3
|8
|29
|37
|-8
|11
|Mayence
|23
|18
|6
|5
|7
|26
|29
|-3
|12
|Cologne
|21
|17
|5
|6
|6
|29
|31
|-2
|13
|Hoffenheim
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|14
|Augsbourg
|18
|18
|5
|3
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|15
|Stuttgart
|16
|18
|3
|7
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|16
|Bochum
|16
|18
|5
|1
|12
|19
|44
|-25
|17
|Hertha
|14
|18
|3
|5
|10
|20
|32
|-12
|18
|Schalke 04
|9
|17
|2
|3
|12
|14
|41
|-27
