Bundesliga

BL : à deux semaines du PSG, le Bayern tenu en échec par Francfort

Par Anas Bakhkhar
1 min.
BL : à deux semaines du PSG, le Bayern tenu en échec par Francfort @Maxppp
Bayern Munich 1-1 Francfort

Suite de la 18e journée de Bundesliga : le Bayern Munich, leader du championnat, recevait l’Eintracht Francfort, quatrième au classement et à seulement trois points du podium. Les Bavarois étaient rejoints par la surprenante équipe de l’Union Berlin, qui a battu son rival, le Hertha, plus tôt dans l’après-midi. La formation entraînée par Julian Nageslmann a finalement été tenue en échec (1-1).

Classement général Bundesliga

# Équipe Pts J G N D BP BC DIF
1 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 37 18 10 7 1 52 16 36
2 Union Berlin Union Berlin 36 18 11 3 4 31 22 9
3 Leipzig Leipzig 35 18 10 5 3 39 24 15
4 Fribourg Fribourg 34 18 10 4 4 29 25 4
5 Francfort Francfort 32 18 9 5 4 37 26 11
6 Dortmund Dortmund 31 17 10 1 6 31 25 6
7 Wolfsbourg Wolfsbourg 29 18 8 5 5 36 22 14
8 M'gladbach M'gladbach 25 18 7 4 7 34 29 5
9 Leverkusen Leverkusen 24 17 7 3 7 30 28 2
10 Brême Brême 24 18 7 3 8 29 37 -8
11 Mayence Mayence 23 18 6 5 7 26 29 -3
12 Cologne Cologne 21 17 5 6 6 29 31 -2
13 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 19 18 5 4 9 26 31 -5
14 Augsbourg Augsbourg 18 18 5 3 10 23 33 -10
15 Stuttgart Stuttgart 16 18 3 7 8 22 32 -10
16 Bochum Bochum 16 18 5 1 12 19 44 -25
17 Hertha Hertha 14 18 3 5 10 20 32 -12
18 Schalke 04 Schalke 04 9 17 2 3 12 14 41 -27
Top commentaires (13)

Bill 20:33 C'est serré cette année la Bundes 1 Répondre lapde3semaines 21:21 Bayern fragile avec beaucoup d’imprécisions des erreurs techniques étonnantes. Domination écrasante mais stérile. Un match creux même si les munichois mettent toujours autant d’intensité dans les pressings/contre pressings. A 3 semaines de la grande échéance ils ne sont pas mieux que Paris 0 Répondre
