Real Madrid : le message d’adieu poignant de David Alaba
L’heure des adieux a sonné pour David Alaba. Après cinq saisons contrastées mais riches en trophées sous les couleurs du Real Madrid, le défenseur autrichien a officialisé son départ du club de la capitale espagnole à travers un message empreint d’émotion ce dimanche. Dans une lettre ouverte adressée aux supporters, le joueur a dressé le bilan d’un quinquennat marqué par des sommets historiques mais aussi par des blessures qui l’ont freiné durant son passage dans la capitale ibérique :
I have experienced many things in football and I know that emotional moments are simply part of the journey. But saying goodbye to Real Madrid is something truly special - and without a doubt another really emotional moment of my career.
When I arrived in Madrid together with my family and friends, I came with excitement, big dreams and high expectations. What I experienced over these past five years is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.
Together, we experienced incredible matches, unforgettable nights and games that will forever belong in the history books. We won major titles - exactly what every player dreams of when wearing the shirt of Real Madrid. But difficult moments were also part of this journey. Especially the time of my injury was one of the toughest periods of my entire career. That is why I am even more grateful for the unbelievable support I received from the club, my teammates and the fans during that time. I will never forget how much everyone helped me return.
But these five years were about much more than football success. I met incredible people here and built friendships that will last a lifetime. I will miss the everyday moments in the dressing room - the conversations, the laughter and all the little things that made this team so special.
Madrid has become a second home for me and my family. This city, this club and the people here welcomed us with so much warmth from the very first day. That is exactly why this goodbye is so difficult.
Words cannot truly describe how proud I am to have been part of the history of this club. Wearing this shirt, winning titles and sharing special moments with the Madridistas means everything to me.
Thank you for everything.
Thank you for this incredible time.
Thank you for every single memory.
Saying goodbye is incredibly hard, but at the same time I am full of motivation and excitement for the next chapter. I truly hope our paths cross again soon.
I wish everyone at this club nothing but the very best for the future, and I truly hope that the special relationships and connections I built here will remain for many years to come.
¡Hala Madrid y nada más!
«Merci, Real Madrid. J’ai vécu de nombreuses choses dans le football et je sais que les moments émotionnels font simplement partie du parcours. Mais dire au revoir au Real Madrid est quelque chose de vraiment spécial – et sans aucun doute un autre moment vraiment émotionnel de ma carrière. Quand je suis arrivé à Madrid avec ma famille et mes amis, je suis venu avec de l’excitation, de grands rêves et de grandes attentes. Ce que j’ai vécu au cours de ces cinq dernières années est quelque chose que je porterai avec moi pour le reste de ma vie.»
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