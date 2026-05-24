Real Madrid : le message d’adieu poignant de David Alaba

L’heure des adieux a sonné pour David Alaba. Après cinq saisons contrastées mais riches en trophées sous les couleurs du Real Madrid, le défenseur autrichien a officialisé son départ du club de la capitale espagnole à travers un message empreint d’émotion ce dimanche. Dans une lettre ouverte adressée aux supporters, le joueur a dressé le bilan d’un quinquennat marqué par des sommets historiques mais aussi par des blessures qui l’ont freiné durant son passage dans la capitale ibérique :

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«Merci, Real Madrid. J’ai vécu de nombreuses choses dans le football et je sais que les moments émotionnels font simplement partie du parcours. Mais dire au revoir au Real Madrid est quelque chose de vraiment spécial – et sans aucun doute un autre moment vraiment émotionnel de ma carrière. Quand je suis arrivé à Madrid avec ma famille et mes amis, je suis venu avec de l’excitation, de grands rêves et de grandes attentes. Ce que j’ai vécu au cours de ces cinq dernières années est quelque chose que je porterai avec moi pour le reste de ma vie.»