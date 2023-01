Marcelo Bielsa est arrivé en Angleterre !

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11678893/Marcelo-Bielsa-pictured-arriving-Heathrow-ahead-Everton-talks.html

Marcelo Bielsa pictured arriving at Heathrow ahead of Everton talks

EXCLUSIVE BY SAMI MOKBEL: The Toffees sacked Frank Lampard on Monday , with the club currently second-bottom of the Premier League after winning just once since October.