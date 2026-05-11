CdM 2026 : le nouveau sélectionneur de Curaçao démissionne à un mois du Mondial !
Coup de théâtre pour Curaçao. Nommé il y a seulement quatre mois, Fred Rutten a quitté ses fonctions de sélectionneur de Curaçao à un mois seulement du début de la Coupe du monde 2026. La Fédération insulaire a officialisé la démission de son nouveau technicien néerlandais, dans un contexte déjà délicat pour la sélection, engagée dans un groupe particulièrement relevé avec l’Allemagne, la Côte d’Ivoire et l’Équateur.
The Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou (FFK) announced that Fred Rutten has decided to step down as head coach of the Curaçao national team following constructive discussions with the federation’s leadership.
Although Rutten himself was not the subject of the discussions, he chose to resign to protect stability and healthy professional relationships within the squad and staff.
“There must not be a climate that harms healthy professional relationships within the team or staff. That is why stepping down is the right decision. Time is pressing and Curaçao must move forward. I regret how things unfolded, but I wish everyone the best,” said Fred Rutten.
FFK praised Rutten’s professionalism, leadership, and commitment to Curaçao football, emphasizing that he put the team’s interests above his own ahead of important upcoming matches.
FFK’s board will decide on next steps today. The federation’s focus is now on maintaining calm around the national team and continuing to build toward Curaçao’s sporting ambitions.
A press conference will be held tomorrow from 10:00 to 11:00 for further explanation regarding developments from February 2026 until now. The squad selection will not yet be announced.
Âgé de 63 ans, Rutten avait pris les commandes de l’équipe seulement quelques mois auparavant, succédant à Dick Advocaat, architecte de la qualification historique du pays pour son premier Mondial, mais qui a préféré se mettre en retrait afin de se consacrer à sa famille, évoquant un problème de santé touchant sa fille. «Il ne doit pas y avoir un climat qui nuise aux relations professionnelles saines au sein de l’équipe ou du staff. C’est pourquoi démissionner est la bonne décision. Le temps presse et Curaçao doit avancer. Je regrette la tournure des événements, mais je souhaite le meilleur à tout le monde», a déclaré Fred Rutten.
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