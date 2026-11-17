FIFA : Philippe Diallo violemment clashé par un concurrent
À peine officialisée par l’UEFA ce lundi pour tenter de barrer la route à Gianni Infantino en mars 2027, la candidature de Philippe Diallo à la présidence de la FIFA déclenche déjà de vives tensions. Comme le rapporte Le Parisien, le patron de la FFF essuie les attaques frontales d’un de ses concurrents : Ramon Vega. L’ancien défenseur international suisse, passé notamment par Tottenham, s’est emparé de ses réseaux sociaux pour rebondir sur les doutes exprimés par Noël Le Graët auprès de RMC Sport — ce dernier ayant cru à « une blague ». Validant totalement le scepticisme de l’ancien dirigeant français, Vega a violemment taclé le candidat choisi par l’instance européenne, n’hésitant pas à le qualifier de « faux cheval d’Infantino » tout en fustigeant « une farce » et « une honte pour le football européen ».
I am not standing for the Presidency of FIFA because I have spent my life pursuing a position.
I am standing because my life has prepared me to serve the game.
I believe I have a duty and a social responsibility to protect and defend football — its integrity, its people and its future.
Faith and trust across the football family have been deeply damaged. We must rebuild both, restore FIFA’s credibility and reunite the global football family.
As a neutral and independent candidate, I come from outside the system, but I am an insider to the game.
I bring together the mentality of a player, the discipline of a defender, and decades of experience across two very different worlds: top-level professional football and international business and finance.
That combination has shaped me as an independent reformer who understands the game from the pitch to the boardroom.
I was a defender on the field. Now I am ready to defend the game — its integrity, its people and its future.
Serving football is not about glamour, privilege or power. It is a formidable responsibility.
I have no greed, no ego and no hunger for power. I have already been fortunate to build successful careers in top-level professional football and international finance. I am fulfilled and balanced in my life. I do not need a position to define who I am.
But the athlete’s mindset never leaves you.
It continues to drive me to improve, to grow, to challenge what can be better and to make a meaningful difference for the entire football community.
I am determined to deliver genuine reform, modernise the governance of our game and leave a meaningful legacy for future generations.
This is not about what the Presidency of FIFA can give me.
It is about what I can give back to football.
And in the spirit of the Olympic motto:
Faster. Higher. Stronger — Together.
@bbc @Transfermarkt @SkySportsNews #fifa
Derrière ce tacle appuyé, Ramon Vega entend surtout dénoncer une façade d’unité illusoire au sein du Vieux Continent, assurant que de nombreuses fédérations européennes rejettent en coulisses cette désignation qu’il juge indigne : « le football européen mérite mieux que ça ! » Une charge particulièrement sévère qui contraste avec la posture offensive adoptée par Philippe Diallo lui-même l’été dernier, lorsqu’il affirmait que la confiance était rompue avec l’actuel président de la FIFA, l’accusant d’avoir gravement nui à l’unité du football mondial.
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