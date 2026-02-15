Nottingham Forest annonce l’arrivée de son 4e entraîneur de la saison
Nottingham Forest vient d’annoncer l’arrivée de son quatrième entraîneur de la saison. Après Nuno Esprito Santo, Ange Postecoglou et Sean Dyche, les Reds vont être désormais coachés par Vítor Pereira. Le technicien portugais s’est engagé à Nottingham Forest dans le cadre d’un contrat d’un an et demi. Le coach de 57 ans avait notamment entraîné Porto, Al-Ahli, l’Olympiakos, Fenerbahçe, les Corinthians, Flamengo et, plus récemment, Wolverhampton. Il sera chargé de sauver Nottingham Forest, qui occupe actuellement la 17e place de Premier League, avec seulement trois unités d’avance sur le premier relégable, West Ham United.
Pereira began his managerial career in his homeland, Portugal, in 2002. After gaining extensive experience across the country, he took over Porto in 2011, where a hugely successful two-year spell saw him lead the club to back-to-back league titles.
Having spent time at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, Periera then moved to Olympiacos in January 2015 and went on to win the double with the Piraeus side.
Adding to his wealth of experience at the top level around the world, Pereira has also managed Fenerbahçe in Turkey and Chinese Super League Club Shanghai SIPG, guiding the latter to their first ever league title in his debut campaign, before then winning the Chinese Super Cup. He has also had spells in charge of Brazilian clubs Corinthians and Flamengo.
Most recently, he was Head Coach of Premier League club Wolves. Taking over with club in the relegation zone, Pereira led them to a six-game winning run which helped guide them to safety during the 2024/25 season. It was the longest winning run of any team in the top-flight last season, in a campaign which also saw Wolves score a club record number of goals in the Premier League.
The 57-year-old now heads to Trentside on a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.
He will be joined by coaching staff Filipe Jorge Monteiro Almeida (Assistant Coach), Luis Miguel Moreira Da Silva (Assistant Coach), Bruno Filipe Araujo De Moura (Head of Physical Performance and Opposition Analysis), and Pedro Simao Capela Silva Lopes (Opposition Analyst).
« Nottingham Forest est ravi d’annoncer la nomination de Vítor Pereira au poste d’entraîneur principal pour un contrat de 18 mois. (…) Âgé de 57 ans, il rejoint désormais Trentside dans le cadre d’un contrat qui court jusqu’à l’été 2027 », vient de communiquer Nottingham Forest.
