Nottingham Forest annonce l’arrivée de son 4e entraîneur de la saison

Nottingham Forest vient d’annoncer l’arrivée de son quatrième entraîneur de la saison. Après Nuno Esprito Santo, Ange Postecoglou et Sean Dyche, les Reds vont être désormais coachés par Vítor Pereira. Le technicien portugais s’est engagé à Nottingham Forest dans le cadre d’un contrat d’un an et demi. Le coach de 57 ans avait notamment entraîné Porto, Al-Ahli, l’Olympiakos, Fenerbahçe, les Corinthians, Flamengo et, plus récemment, Wolverhampton. Il sera chargé de sauver Nottingham Forest, qui occupe actuellement la 17e place de Premier League, avec seulement trois unités d’avance sur le premier relégable, West Ham United.

« Nottingham Forest est ravi d’annoncer la nomination de Vítor Pereira au poste d’entraîneur principal pour un contrat de 18 mois. (…) Âgé de 57 ans, il rejoint désormais Trentside dans le cadre d’un contrat qui court jusqu’à l’été 2027 », vient de communiquer Nottingham Forest.