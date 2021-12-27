Accueil / Globe Soccer Awards : Roberto Mancini élu coach de l'année

Globe Soccer Awards : Roberto Mancini élu coach de l'année

Roberto Mancini avec l'Italie en Irlande du Nord
Roberto Mancini avec l'Italie en Irlande du Nord ©Maxppp

Après le trophée de meilleur défenseur de l'année attribué à Leonardo Bonucci, la 12e cérémonie des Globe Soccer Awards a récompensé, ce lundi, Roberto Mancini. Élu meilleur coach de l'année, l'ancien entraîneur de l'Inter Milan le doit à son formidable parcours réalisé avec la Nazionale, couronnée lors du dernier Euro.

La suite après cette publicité

Le natif de Jesi était en concurrence avec plusieurs grands noms tels que Didier Deschamps, qui pouvait aller chercher un deuxième trophée après sa victoire en 2018, quelques mois après le Mondial russe, ou encore Pep Guardiola, Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel et Lionel Scaloni.

Plus d'infos

Commentaires

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés

Articles recommandés