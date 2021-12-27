Globe Soccer Awards : Roberto Mancini élu coach de l'année

Après le trophée de meilleur défenseur de l'année attribué à Leonardo Bonucci, la 12e cérémonie des Globe Soccer Awards a récompensé, ce lundi, Roberto Mancini. Élu meilleur coach de l'année, l'ancien entraîneur de l'Inter Milan le doit à son formidable parcours réalisé avec la Nazionale, couronnée lors du dernier Euro.

Le natif de Jesi était en concurrence avec plusieurs grands noms tels que Didier Deschamps, qui pouvait aller chercher un deuxième trophée après sa victoire en 2018, quelques mois après le Mondial russe, ou encore Pep Guardiola, Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel et Lionel Scaloni.

After an illustrious career as a player for Sampdoria and then Lazio, Mancini embarked on a career as football manager at Fiorentina in 2001, and ever since has successfully led prestigious teams, culminating in taking on the job of managing the Italian national team in 2018. pic.twitter.com/BxnWC1tU6R