Affaire Messi : une balle perdue pour Jacques-Henri Eyraud

Lionel Messi a fait son retour à l’entraînement hier et la sanction infligée par le Paris Saint-Germain a donc été rapidement levée. Une bonne nouvelle pour l’Argentin. Mais contre toute attente, cette affaire a réveillé un très mauvais souvenir chez un certain Adil Rami.
« Messi de retour à l’entraînement… (Logique). Il aurait peut-être dû faire Fort Boyard pour une association caritative pendant sa journée off… (Ça… c’est faute grave et licenciement). JhZero) », a-t-il posté en story sur son compte Instagram, en référence à son éviction de l’OM par JHE. La rancoeur est tenace.
