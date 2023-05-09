Ligue 1

Affaire Messi : une balle perdue pour Jacques-Henri Eyraud

Par Matthieu Margueritte
1 min.
Affaire Messi : une balle perdue pour Jacques-Henri Eyraud @Maxppp
La suite après cette publicité

Lionel Messi a fait son retour à l’entraînement hier et la sanction infligée par le Paris Saint-Germain a donc été rapidement levée. Une bonne nouvelle pour l’Argentin. Mais contre toute attente, cette affaire a réveillé un très mauvais souvenir chez un certain Adil Rami.

« Messi de retour à l’entraînement… (Logique). Il aurait peut-être dû faire Fort Boyard pour une association caritative pendant sa journée off… (Ça… c’est faute grave et licenciement). JhZero) », a-t-il posté en story sur son compte Instagram, en référence à son éviction de l’OM par JHE. La rancoeur est tenace.

À lire Troyes : Patrick Kisnorbo comprend la colère des supporters
Pub. le

Top commentaires

Mirko Fideo 14:29 Les gars… entourés vous pour votre comm… 0 Répondre Momo (PapaNoob) 14:22 Blague 0 Répondre
Voir tous les commentaires
La suite après cette publicité

Plus d'infos sur...

Ligue 1 Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Troyes Troyes
Adil Rami Adil Rami
La suite après cette publicité

Fil info

La suite après cette publicité

Articles recommandés

Voir tous
La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Nos dernières vidéos

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Les plus lus

La suite après cette publicité
La suite après cette publicité

Explorer

Top commentaires
Partager