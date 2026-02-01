Menu Rechercher
Karim Benzema a trouvé un accord avec Al-Hilal mais…

Par Santi Aouna - Josué Cassé
1 min.
Karim Benzema @Maxppp

Selon nos dernières informations, Karim Benzema et Al-Hilal ont conclu un accord pour un contrat de six mois afin de terminer la saison ensemble. Pour autant, ce dossier n’est pas encore bouclé puisque les discussions portent désormais sur un éventuel nouveau contrat avec Al-Hilal, Benzema faisant pression pour obtenir une prolongation de contrat.

Santi Aouna
🚨EXCL: 🔵🇫🇷 #SPL |

🔐 Karim Benzema and Al-Hilal have reached an agreement on a six-month deal to finish the season together.

✍️ Discussions are now focused on a potential new contract between Al-Hilal and Karim Benzema, with the french striker pushing for a contract extension.

❗️Both parties still need to agree on the salary/duration of the new contract, and negotiations are ongoing at this stage.

➡️ More to follow
Une chose est sûre, l’avenir de l’attaquant française semble désormais s’écrire loin d’Al-Ittihad. KB9 et Al-Hilal vont désormais devoir s’entendre sur le salaire et la durée du nouveau contrat. Les négociations sont toujours en cours à ce stade. A suivre…

SPL
Ittihad
Al Hilal
Karim Benzema

SPL Saudi Pro League
Ittihad Logo Al Ittihad
Al Hilal Logo Al Hilal
Karim Benzema Karim Benzema
