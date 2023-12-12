Javier Tebas réélu à la tête de la Liga

https://t.me/LaLigaCorp/734

LaLigaCorp

▫️Proclamación definitiva de Javier Tebas como presidente de la LALIGA por cuatro años▫️ Decisión acordada por la Comisión Electoral de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA), reunida hoy y en aplicación de los Estatutos Sociales y el Reglamento General de LALIGA. (Proclamación sin necesidad de celebrar Asamblea General Extraordinaria al concurrir válidamente un único candidato). ____________________________ ▫️Definitive declaration of Javier Tebas as President of the National Professional Football League for a period of four years▫️ After meeting this afternoon, the Electoral Commission of the National Professional Football League (LALIGA), in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and the General Regulations of LALIGA, has agreed to the declaration. (This decision was made without the need to hold an Extraordinary General Assembly, as there was only one valid candidate)