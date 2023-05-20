1 - 2
90+5'
Spotify Camp Nou
Liga 2022/2023 35e journée
Barcelone
1 - 2
90+5'
MT : 0 - 1
Real Sociedad
90' R. Lewandowski
5' Mikel Merino 71' A. Sørloth
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
0'
5'
5'
Mikel Merino
9'
Zubeldia
37'
37'
Illarramendi
45'
J. Koundé > Marcos Alonso
MT
58'
x2
58'
M. Cho > T. Kubo
58'
Illarramendi > Gorosabel
63'
x2
63'
Raphinha > Ansu Fati
63'
F. Kessié > Ferran Torres
71'
71'
A. Sørloth
73'
Barrenetxea > Pablo Marín
74'
Sergio Busquets
78'
x2
x2
78'
Marcos Alonso
81'
T. Kubo
80'
A. Sørloth > Carlos Fernández
80'
Zubeldia > Jon Pacheco
84'
x2
84'
Sergio Busquets > Eric García
86'
O. Dembélé > Pablo Torre
88'
F. de Jong
90'
R. Lewandowski
90'
Classement 1 Barcelone 85 4 Real Sociedad 62
Possession 67% Barcelone Real Sociedad
Tirs 13 9 7 4 6 13
Grosses occasions créées 57% Real Sociedad 4 Barcelone 3
Compositions Barcelone 4-3-3 Real Sociedad 4-4-2

Prono

Qui va gagner ?
1 BAR N NUL 2 RSO
85%
8%
7%
196 participants Terminé

Sondages

Qui est l'homme du match FC Barcelone-Real Sociedad ?

Live commenté

Tous Temps forts 14 Buts 3
90'+3

La Real Sociedad souffre dans ces dernières minutes et attend dans son camp.

90'+2

Lewandowski a marqué son 22e but de la saison en Liga.

90'+1

Temps additionnel 5 minutes

90'
But de R. Lewandowski
1-2
But de R. Lewandowski
1-2

BUUUUT DE LEWANDOWSKIII ! Le Barça revient dans le match ! Sur un centre de Ferran Torres côté droit, Lewandowski gagne son duel face à Elustondo et marque de la tête !

R. Lewandowski R. Lewandowski #9 - Attaquant Barcelone Ferran Torres Ferran Torres #11 - Attaquant Barcelone
89'

Mikel Merino envoie Pablo Marin en profondeur. L'attaquant de la Real Sociedad manque totalement sa frappe face à Ter Stegen.

88'
Carton jaune pour F. de Jong
Carton jaune pour F. de Jong
F. de Jong F. de Jong #21 - Milieu Barcelone
87'

Un record pour Sorloth

86'
Changement
Changement
Pablo Torre Pablo Torre #32 - Milieu Barcelone O. Dembélé O. Dembélé #7 - Attaquant Barcelone
85'

Enorme ovation pour Sergio Busquets de la part du Camp Nou. L'Espagnol va quitter le Barça à la fin de la saison.

84'
Changement
Changement
Eric García Eric García #24 - Défenseur Barcelone Sergio Busquets Sergio Busquets #5 - Milieu Barcelone
Stats joueurs

Plus de statistiques
Meilleur buteur Mikel Merino Mikel Merino #8 – Milieu Real Sociedad
Meilleur passeur Martín Zubimendi Martín Zubimendi #3 – Milieu Real Sociedad
Duels gagnés Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé #7 – Attaquant Barcelone
Tirs cadrés Ousmane Dembélé Ousmane Dembélé #7 – Attaquant Barcelone
Interceptions Sergio Busquets Sergio Busquets #5 – Milieu Barcelone

Analyse avant-match

Série en cours
V
V
V
D
V
N
V
V
N
V
Rencontres précédentes
73% 27 Victoires 14% 5 Nuls 14% 5 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Ángel Alarcón Galiot Ángel Alarcón Galiot Ischio-jambiers Pedri Pedri Ischio-jambiers Ronald Araújo Ronald Araújo Elongation du mollet Gavi Gavi Accumulation de cartons jaunes
Brais Méndez Brais Méndez Ischio-jambiers Aritz Arambarri Murua Aritz Arambarri Murua Blessure au pied/à la cheville David Silva David Silva Coup Umar Sadiq Umar Sadiq Blessure au ligament collatéral tibial du genou

Match Barcelone - Real Sociedad en direct commenté

35e journée de Liga - samedi 20 mai 2023

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Barcelone et Real Sociedad (Liga, 35e journée)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de 35e journée de Liga entre Barcelone et Real Sociedad. Ce match aura lieu le samedi 20 mai 2023 à 21:00. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Barcelone et Real Sociedad.

On en parle

Arbitres

Javier Alberola Rojas arbitre principal
0.2
2.4
Moyenne de cartons par match sur 14 matchs arbitrés
Teodoro Sobrino Magán arbitre assistant
Iván Hernández Ramos arbitre assistant
Antonio Monter Soláns quatrième arbitre

Lieu du match

Spotify Camp Nou Barcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
  • Année de construction : 1957
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 99787
  • Affluence moyenne : 66140
  • Affluence maximum : 99252
  • % de remplissage : 66

Match en direct

Date 20 mai 2023 21:00
Compétition Liga
Saison 2022/2023
Phase Saison régulière - journée 35
Diffusion beIN Sports 1HD
Affluence 88049
Code BAR-RSO
Zone Espagne
Équipe à domicile FC Barcelone
Équipe à l'extérieur Real Sociedad
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
Par La rédaction Pub. le MAJ le

FAQ

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Barcelone et Real Sociedad en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 20 mai 2023 à 21:00 sur beIN Sports 1HD.

Où voir le match Barcelone Real Sociedad en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de beIN Sports.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Barcelone et Real Sociedad ?

FC Barcelone : le coach Xavi a choisi une formation en 4-3-3 : M. ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, A. Christensen, J. Koundé, Baldé, F. de Jong, Sergio Busquets, F. Kessié, O. Dembélé, R. Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Real Sociedad : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par Imanol Alguacil évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-4-2 : Álex Remiro, Diego Rico, R. Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Illarramendi, Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, M. Cho, Barrenetxea, A. Sørloth.

Qui arbitre le match Barcelone Real Sociedad ?

Javier Alberola Rojas est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Barcelone Real Sociedad ?

Barcelona accueille le match au Spotify Camp Nou.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Barcelone Real Sociedad ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 20 mai 2023, coup d'envoi 21:00.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Real Sociedad ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Real Sociedad : Mikel Merino 5', A. Sørloth 71'.

Qui a marqué le but pour Barcelone ?

Un seul but a été inscrit pour Barcelone par R. Lewandowski 90'.

Top commentaires
