2 - 0
terminé
Estádio José Alvalade
Ligue des Champions UEFA 2024/2025 1re journée -
Sporting
2 - 0
terminé
MT : 1-0
Lille
Diffusé sur Canal+
0'
13'
13'
Gonçalo Inácio > Matheus Reis
20'
20'
A. Gomes
38'
38'
V. Gyökeres
40'
A. Gomes
40'
J. David
45+1'
H. Morita
46'
H. Morita > Daniel Bragança
MT
56'
56'
B. André
63'
x3
63'
T. Meunier > Tiago Santos
63'
A. Mandi > A. Bouaddi
64'
J. David > M. Fernandez-Pardo
65'
Z. Debast
71'
x2
71'
O. Sahraoui > R. Cabella
73'
Geovany Quenda > M. Araújo
72'
A. Bouaddi
82'
82'
M. Bakker > G. Gudmundsson
86'
Z. Debast
88'
88'
Trincão > C. Harder
90'
Temps forts
65'
Z. Debast (PD Daniel Bragança)
MT
1 - 0
40'
A. Gomes
38'
V. Gyökeres (PD Pote)
Voir le live commenté

Notes des joueurs

Z. Debast 9.0 Zeno Debast #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal F. Israel 8.7 #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal Geny Catamo 8.7 Voir le classement complet
V. Gyökeres 8.0 Viktor Gyökeres #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Z. Debast 7.6 #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal M. Hjulmand 6.7 Voir le classement complet
Note les joueurs
Statistiques

Classement live 6 Sporting 3 34 Lille 0
Classement live 6 Sporting 3 34 Lille 0
Possession 50% Lille Sporting
Tirs 18 13 1 5 2 3
Grosses occasions créées 100% Sporting 1 Lille 0
Compositions Sporting 3-4-2-1 Lille 5-4-1

Sondages

Qui est l'homme du match Sporting CP - Lille ?
Prono

Qui va gagner ?
SCP
NUL
LOSC
1 1.52 N 4.4 2 6.75
252 participants Terminé
Stats joueurs

Grosses occasions créées Viktor Gyökeres 1 Viktor Gyökeres
Tirs (%) Pedro Gonçalves (2/4) 50% Pedro Gonçalves #2 Lille Rémy Cabella 50% (1/2) #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal Daniel Bragança 50% (1/2)
Dribbles réussis Edon Zhegrova 7 Edon Zhegrova
Fautes subies Francisco Trincão 3 Francisco Trincão #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Daniel Bragança 3 #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal Viktor Gyökeres 3
Tirs (%) Geovany Quenda (0/3) 0% Geovany Quenda #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Francisco Trincão 0% (0/2)
Dépossédé du ballon Edon Zhegrova 5 Edon Zhegrova #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Viktor Gyökeres 3 #3 Lille Osame Sahraoui 3
Duels gagnés (%) Gonçalo Inácio (4/4) 100% Gonçalo Inácio #2 Sporting Clube de Portugal Zeno Debast 71% (5/7) #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal Ousmane Diomande 67% (4/6)
Interceptions Matheus Reis 2 Matheus Reis #2 Lille Thomas Meunier 2
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Ousmane Diomande (3/3) 100% Ousmane Diomande #2 Lille Benjamin André 60% (3/5)
Duels gagnés (%) Angel Gomes (0/6) 0% Angel Gomes #2 Lille Ayyoub Bouaddi 0% (0/5) #3 Sporting Clube de Portugal Geny Catamo 0% (0/4)
Dribbles subis Morten Hjulmand 3 Morten Hjulmand
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Edon Zhegrova (0/2) 0% Edon Zhegrova #2 Lille Alexsandro Ribeiro 0% (0/2)
Passes (%) Ousmane Diomande (61/65) 94% Ousmane Diomande #2 Lille Aïssa Mandi 94% (29/31) #3 Lille Thomas Meunier 91% (32/35)

Classement buteurs

Edon Zhegrova 3 Edon Zhegrova #15 Lille Jonathan David 2 Voir le classement complet

Analyse avant-match

Probabilité de victoire
53% 35% 12%
Série en cours
V
V
V
V
V
D
D
D
V
V
Rencontres précédentes
100% 1 Victoire 0% 0 Nul 0% 0 Victoire

Blessures & suspensions

Ethan Mbappé Ethan Mbappé Inconnu André Gomes André Gomes Blessure au visage Ismaily Ismaily Blessure au genou Ismaily Ismaily Inconnu Ngal'ayel Mukau Ngal'ayel Mukau Blessure à la cheville Lucas Chevalier Lucas Chevalier Blessure au genou Akim Zedadka Akim Zedadka Inconnu Tiago Santos Tiago Santos Blessure à la tête Hákon Haraldsson Hákon Haraldsson Blessure au pied Thomas Meunier Thomas Meunier Ischio-jambiers

Match Sporting - Lille en direct commenté

1re journée de Ligue des Champions UEFA - mardi 17 septembre 2024

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Sporting et Lille (Ligue des Champions UEFA, 1re journée)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de 1re journée de Ligue des Champions UEFA entre Sporting et Lille. Ce match aura lieu le mardi 17 septembre 2024 à 21:00. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Sporting et Lille.

On en parle

Arbitres

Donatas Rumšas arbitre principal
0
1.5
Moyenne de cartons par match sur 2 matchs arbitrés
Dovydas Sužiedėlis arbitre assistant
Aleksandr Radiuš arbitre assistant
Robertas Valikonis quatrième arbitre
David Coote arbitre VAR
Aleandro Di Paolo arbitre VAR auxiliaire

Lieu du match

Estádio José Alvalade Lisboa
Estádio José Alvalade
  • Année de construction : 2003
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 50466
  • Affluence moyenne : 33786
  • Affluence maximum : 50046
  • % de remplissage : 69

Match en direct

Date 17 septembre 2024 21:00
Compétition Ligue des Champions UEFA
Saison 2024/2025
Phase Phase de Ligue - journée 1
Diffusion Canal+
Code SCP-LOSC
Zone Europe
Équipe à domicile Sporting CP
Équipe à l'extérieur LOSC Lille
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
Par La rédaction Pub. le MAJ le

FAQ

Quel est le résultat du match entre Sporting et Lille ?

Sporting a remporté la rencontre sur le score de 2-0.

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Sporting et Lille en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 17 septembre 2024 à 21:00 sur Canal+.

Où voir le match Sporting Lille en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de Canal+.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Sporting et Lille ?

Sporting CP : le coach Rúben Amorim a choisi une formation en 3-4-2-1 : F. Israel, Gonçalo Inácio, O. Diomande, Z. Debast, Geny Catamo, H. Morita, M. Hjulmand, Geovany Quenda, Pote, Trincão, V. Gyökeres.

LOSC Lille : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par B. Génésio évolue dans un système de jeu en 5-4-1 : L. Chevalier, Alexsandro Ribeiro, A. Mandi, B. Diakité, M. Bakker, T. Meunier, O. Sahraoui, A. Gomes, B. André, E. Zhegrova, J. David.

Qui arbitre le match Sporting Lille ?

Donatas Rumšas est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Sporting Lille ?

Lisboa accueille le match au Estádio José Alvalade.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Sporting Lille ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 17 septembre 2024, coup d'envoi 21:00.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Sporting ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Sporting : V. Gyökeres 38', Z. Debast 65'.

