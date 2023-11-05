2 - 0
terminé
Stade Louis II
Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2023/2024 11e journée -
Monaco
2 - 0
terminé
MT : 1-0
Brest
Diffusé sur Canal+ Foot, DAZN
0'
8'
8'
B. Locko
17'
17'
D. Zakaria
43'
43'
J. Le Douaron > A. Camblan
MT
62'
x2
62'
L. Brassier
62'
A. Golovin
65'
M. Akliouche > W. Ben Yedder
67'
67'
P. Lees-Melou
69'
A. Golovin
73'
x2
73'
M. Camara > K. Doumbia
73'
S. Mounié > M. Satriano
81'
x4
81'
F. Balogun > T. Minamino
81'
I. Jakobs > K. Ouattara
83'
H. Magnetti > Mathias Pereira Lage
84'
R. Del Castillo > B. Brahimi
88'
x2
88'
Y. Fofana
89'
Y. Fofana > M. Camara
89'
A. Golovin > M. Boadu
90+3'
L. Brassier
90'
Temps forts
90+3'
L. Brassier
69'
A. Golovin (PD Y. Fofana)
MT
1 - 0
17'
D. Zakaria (PD A. Golovin)

Notes des joueurs

A. Golovin 7.0 Aleksandr Golovin #2 Monaco D. Zakaria 7.0 #3 Monaco T. Minamino 6.2
D. Zakaria 8.3 Denis Zakaria #2 Monaco A. Golovin 7.7 #3 Monaco W. Singo 7.3
Note les joueurs
Statistiques

Classement live 2 Monaco 23 6 Brest 15
Possession 54% Brest Monaco
Tirs 12 6 14 6 1 15
Grosses occasions créées 50% Brest 1 Monaco 1
Compositions Monaco 3-4-2-1 Brest 4-3-3

Prono

Qui va gagner ?
ASM
NUL
SB29
1 1.71 N 3.85 2 4.25
75%
7%
18%
110 participants Terminé

Stats joueurs

Grosses occasions créées Mahdi Camara 1 Mahdi Camara #2 Monaco Aleksandr Golovin 1
Dribbles réussis Romain Del Castillo 4 Romain Del Castillo #2 Brest Axel Camblan 3 #3 Monaco Wilfried Singo 3
Fautes subies Pierre Lees-Melou 4 Pierre Lees-Melou #2 Brest Romain Del Castillo 4 #3 Brest Bradley Locko 3
Tirs (%) Brendan Chardonnet (0/3) 0% Brendan Chardonnet #2 Brest Mahdi Camara 0% (0/2) #3 Brest Pierre Lees-Melou 20% (1/5)
Dépossédé du ballon Folarin Balogun 4 Folarin Balogun
Duels gagnés (%) Denis Zakaria (6/7) 86% Denis Zakaria #2 Monaco Aleksandr Golovin 83% (5/6) #3 Brest Brendan Chardonnet 83% (5/6)
Interceptions Brendan Chardonnet 4 Brendan Chardonnet #2 Monaco Soungoutou Magassa 3 #3 Monaco Youssouf Fofana 3
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Brendan Chardonnet (2/2) 100% Brendan Chardonnet #2 Brest Bradley Locko 75% (3/4) #3 Monaco Wilfried Singo 71% (5/7)
Duels gagnés (%) Axel Camblan (0/6) 0% Axel Camblan #2 Monaco Youssouf Fofana 0% (0/5) #3 Monaco Ismail Jakobs 0% (0/4)
Dribbles subis Pierre Lees-Melou 3 Pierre Lees-Melou #2 Monaco Soungoutou Magassa 3
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Guillermo Maripán (0/3) 0% Guillermo Maripán #2 Brest Axel Camblan 0% (0/3) #3 Monaco Krépin Diatta 0% (0/2)
Passes (%) Denis Zakaria (30/31) 97% Denis Zakaria #2 Monaco Soungoutou Magassa 92% (45/49) #3 Monaco Guillermo Maripán 91% (29/32)
Corners et centres réussis Romain Del Castillo 4 Romain Del Castillo

Classement buteurs

Aleksandr Golovin 5 Aleksandr Golovin #3 Monaco Wissam Ben Yedder 5 #8 Monaco Folarin Balogun 3 #8 Monaco Takumi Minamino 3 #8 Brest Romain Del Castillo 3 #8 Monaco Maghnes Akliouche 3 #28 Brest Steve Mounié 2

Analyse avant-match

Probabilité de victoire
43% 39% 17%
Série en cours
D
V
V
V
D
D
D
N
N
V
Rencontres précédentes
60% 6 Victoires 0% 0 Nul 40% 4 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Vanderson Vanderson Blessure au genou Caio Henrique Caio Henrique ACL Knee Injury Eliesse Ben Seghir Eliesse Ben Seghir Blessure à l'épaule Breel Embolo Breel Embolo ACL Knee Injury
Jonas Martin Jonas Martin Thigh Injury Adrien Lebeau Adrien Lebeau Calf Injury

Top commentaires

carthage 17:57 monaco et les arbitres 1 ..... stade brestois 0 ....cette ligue 1 est une escroquerie 1 Répondre
Match Monaco - Brest en direct commenté

11e journée de Ligue 1 Uber Eats - dimanche 5 novembre 2023

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Monaco et Brest (Ligue 1 Uber Eats, 11e journée)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de 11e journée de Ligue 1 Uber Eats entre Monaco et Brest. Ce match aura lieu le dimanche 5 novembre 2023 à 17:05. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Monaco et Brest.

Arbitres

Eric Wattellier arbitre principal
Valentin Evrard arbitre assistant
Cyril Mugnier arbitre assistant
Mickaël Leleu quatrième arbitre

Lieu du match

Stade Louis II Monaco
Stade Louis II
  • Année de construction : 1985
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 18523
  • Affluence moyenne : 7527
  • Affluence maximum : 17351
  • % de remplissage : 40

Match en direct

Date 05 novembre 2023 17:05
Compétition Ligue 1 Uber Eats
Saison 2023/2024
Phase Saison régulière - journée 11
Diffusion Canal+ Foot, DAZN
Code ASM-SB29
Zone France
Équipe à domicile AS Monaco
Équipe à l'extérieur Brest
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
FAQ

Quel est le résultat du match entre Monaco et Brest ?

Monaco a remporté la rencontre sur le score de 2-0.

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Monaco et Brest en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 05 novembre 2023 à 17:05 sur Canal+ Foot ou DAZN.

Où voir le match Monaco Brest en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de Canal+ou DAZN.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Monaco et Brest ?

AS Monaco : le coach A. Hütter a choisi une formation en 3-4-2-1 : P. Köhn, S. Magassa, G. Maripán, W. Singo, I. Jakobs, Y. Fofana, D. Zakaria, K. Diatta, A. Golovin, M. Akliouche, F. Balogun.

Brest : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par E. Roy évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-3-3 : M. Bizot, B. Locko, L. Brassier, B. Chardonnet, K. Lala, M. Camara, H. Magnetti, P. Lees-Melou, R. Del Castillo, S. Mounié, J. Le Douaron.

Qui arbitre le match Monaco Brest ?

Eric Wattellier est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Monaco Brest ?

Monaco accueille le match au Stade Louis II.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Monaco Brest ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 05 novembre 2023, coup d'envoi 17:05.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Monaco ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Monaco : D. Zakaria 17', A. Golovin 69'.

