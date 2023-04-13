2 - 2
terminé
Old Trafford
UEFA Europa League 2022/2023 Quarts de finale -
Man United
2 - 2
terminé
MT : 2 - 0
Séville
15', 21' M. Sabitzer
84' (csc) T. Malacia 90'+3 (csc) H. Maguire
Diffusé sur RMC Sport 1
0'
11'
11'
G. Montiel
15'
M. Sabitzer
21'
21'
M. Sabitzer
25'
I. Rakitić
38'
x2
38'
E. Lamela
41'
Bruno Fernandes
MT
x2
46'
R. Varane > H. Maguire
46'
Óliver Torres > Jesús Navas
58'
x2
58'
N. Gudelj
62'
Bruno Fernandes > C. Eriksen
62'
A. Martial > W. Weghorst
63'
x2
63'
J. Sancho > A. Elanga
67'
E. Lamela > Y. En-Nesyri
66'
Antony
72'
72'
M. Acuña
73'
T. Nianzou > Suso
81'
81'
Antony > F. Pellistri
84'
T. Malacia
90'
F. Pellistri
90'
G. Montiel > P. Gómez
90+3'
H. Maguire
90'

Possession 55% Man United Séville
Tirs 12 7 10 5 3 13
Grosses occasions créées 100% Man United 1 Séville 0
Compositions Man United 4-2-3-1 Séville 4-2-3-1

Live commenté

Tous Temps forts 15 Buts 4

Merci d'avoir suivi ce match avec nous !

Le prochain match en direct commenté sur FM sera l'affiche de Ligue 1 entre Toulouse et l'OL demain soir (21h). Bonne fin de soirée à toutes et tous !

Homme du match selon Foot Mercato : Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer

Manchester United perd gros

Très mauvais scénario pour les Red Devils dans ce quart de finale aller. Après une première période maîtrisée, symbolisée par le doublé de Sabitzer, Manchester United a perdu son avance au terme d'un second acte trop passif. Malheureux, Malacia et Maguire ont dévié dans le but de De Gea des tentatives non cadrées, et Lisandro Martinez est sorti sur ce qui pourrait être une grosse blessure. Tout se jouera à Séville jeudi prochain, avec des Andalous en ballotage favorable !

90'+6

Papu Gomez gratte un dernier corner devant Wan-Bissaka.

90'+5

Casemiro lève un petit ballon pour Pellistri, devancé par la bonne sortie de Bounou qui relance rapidement.

90'+3
But CSC de H. Maguire
2-2
But CSC de H. Maguire
2-2

Manchester United s'effondre en quelques minutes !

Séville multiplie les centres devant le but. En-Nesyri s'élève au point de penalty et rate complètement sa tête qui rebondit sur le crâne de Maguire et prend De Gea à contrepied ! Deuxième CSC pour les Red Devils !

H. Maguire H. Maguire #5 - Défenseur Manchester United FC
90'+2

De Gea sauve les Red Devils !

Séville finit à l'offensive en supériorité numérique. En-Nesyri s'élève sur un bon centre venu de la gauche et pique une tête sur la droite du gardien espagnol qui s'étend rapidement pour un arrêt main droite.

90'+1

Temps additionnel 6 minutes

90'
Changement
Changement
P. Gómez P. Gómez #24 - Milieu FC Séville G. Montiel G. Montiel #2 - Défenseur FC Séville
Stats joueurs

Plus de statistiques
Meilleur buteur Marcel Sabitzer Marcel Sabitzer #15 – Milieu Manchester United FC
Meilleur passeur Bruno Fernandes Bruno Fernandes #8 – Milieu Manchester United FC
Duels gagnés Lucas Ocampos Lucas Ocampos #55 – Milieu FC Séville
Tirs cadrés Marcel Sabitzer Marcel Sabitzer #15 – Milieu Manchester United FC
Interceptions Tyrell Malacia Tyrell Malacia #12 – Défenseur Manchester United FC

Classement buteurs

Classement buteurs

Marcus Rashford 6 Marcus Rashford #32 Manchester United FC Cristiano Ronaldo 2 #32 Manchester United FC Antony 2

Analyse avant-match

Probabilité de victoire
58% 33% 9%
Série en cours
V
V
D
V
V
N
V
D
D
V
Rencontres précédentes
0% 0 Victoire 33% 1 Nul 67% 2 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Tom Heaton Tom Heaton Blessure au pied/à la cheville Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford Pubalgie Luke Shaw Luke Shaw Ischio-jambiers Donny van de Beek Donny van de Beek Blessure au genou Alejandro Garnacho Alejandro Garnacho Blessure au pied/à la cheville
Joan Jordán Joan Jordán Tendinite achilléenne Jesús Corona Jesús Corona Ischio-jambiers

Match Man United - Séville en direct commenté

Quarts de finale de UEFA Europa League - jeudi 13 avril 2023

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Man United et Séville (UEFA Europa League, Quarts de finale)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de Quarts de finale de UEFA Europa League entre Man United et Séville. Ce match aura lieu le jeudi 13 avril 2023 à 21:00. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Man United et Séville.

Arbitres

Felix Zwayer Arbitre principal
0
0
Nombre de cartons lors de son unique match arbitré
Marco Achmüller Arbitre assistant
Stefan Lupp Arbitre assistant
Sven Jablonski Quatrième arbitre

Lieu du match

Old Trafford Manchester
Old Trafford
  • Année de construction : 1910
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 76212
  • Affluence moyenne : 64845
  • Affluence maximum : 76004
  • % de remplissage : 87

Match en direct

Date 13 avril 2023 21:00
Compétition UEFA Europa League
Saison 2022/2023
Phase Quarts de finale
Diffusion RMC Sport 1
Code MNU-SEV
Zone Europe
Équipe à domicile Manchester United
Équipe à l'extérieur FC Séville
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
FAQ

Quel est le résultat du match entre Man United et Séville ?

La rencontre s'est soldée par un match nul sur le score de 2-2.

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Man United et Séville en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 13 avril 2023 à 21:00 sur RMC Sport 1.

Où voir le match Man United Séville en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de RMC Sport.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Man United et Séville ?

Manchester United : le coach E. ten Hag a choisi une formation en 4-2-3-1 : David de Gea, T. Malacia, Lisandro Martínez, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka, M. Sabitzer, Casemiro, J. Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, A. Martial.

FC Séville : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par Mendilibar évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-2-3-1 : Y. Bounou, M. Acuña, Marcão, T. Nianzou, G. Montiel, N. Gudelj, Fernando, Óliver Torres, I. Rakitić, L. Ocampos, E. Lamela.

Qui arbitre le match Man United Séville ?

Felix Zwayer est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Man United Séville ?

Manchester accueille le match au Old Trafford.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Man United Séville ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 13 avril 2023, coup d'envoi 21:00.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Man United ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Man United : M. Sabitzer 15' 21'.

Top commentaires
