Yacine Brahimi (29 ans), en fin de contrat avec le FC Porto, cherche une nouvelle porte de sortie. Alors qu’il a été annoncé ces dernières semaines en Europe, le vainqueur de la CAN 2019 avec l’Algérie est arrivé au Qatar dimanche soir.

Aperçu à l’aéroport en compagnie du président d’Al Rayyan Sports Club, le milieu offensif de 29 ans s’apprête à rejoindre le championnat qatarien. Il serait ainsi la troisième recrue étrangère du club.

Touchdown in Doha !

@LesVerts star & #AFCON2019 winner @BrahimiOfficial arrives in Doha, and is welcomed by @AlrayyanSC president Sheikh Ali bin Saoud Al Thani

The 29-year-old Algerian is set to be the third foreign signing for Al-Rayyan this summer#QSL #Qatar pic.twitter.com/kHDuV5sLKy

— Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) 21 juillet 2019