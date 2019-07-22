Yacine Brahimi (29 ans), en fin de contrat avec le FC Porto, cherche une nouvelle porte de sortie. Alors qu’il a été annoncé ces dernières semaines en Europe, le vainqueur de la CAN 2019 avec l’Algérie est arrivé au Qatar dimanche soir.

Aperçu à l’aéroport en compagnie du président d’Al Rayyan Sports Club, le milieu offensif de 29 ans s’apprête à rejoindre le championnat qatarien. Il serait ainsi la troisième recrue étrangère du club.

10% sur tout Foot.fr avec le code FM10