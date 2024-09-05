Juan Mata rebondit en Australie

Ancien de Valence, Chelsea et Manchester United, le champion du monde 2010 et champion d’Europe 2012 Juan Mata n’a pas encore raccroché les crampons. Le milieu offensif de 36 ans était libre depuis février dernier et une expérience assez anecdotique du côté du Japon et du Vissel Kobe.
Profitant de sa fin de carrière pour voyager, le joueur espagnol a posé ses valises cette fois du côté de l’Australie. En effet, il s’est engagé avec le club de Western Sydney Wanderers pour un an. Un nouveau défi exotique pour le natif de Burgos.
