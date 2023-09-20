4 - 2
Allianz Arena
Ligue des Champions UEFA 2023/2024 1re journée
Bayern Munich
MT : 2-0
Man United
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
Classement 3 Bayern Munich 0 4 Man United 0
Possession 60% Bayern Munich Man United
Tirs 19 10 5 9 3 8
Grosses occasions créées 60% Bayern Munich 3 Man United 2
Compositions Bayern Munich 4-2-3-1 Man United 4-2-3-1
La suite après cette publicité

Blessures & suspensions

Raphaël Guerreiro Raphaël Guerreiro Calf/Shin Injury [defunct] Tarek Buchmann Tarek Buchmann Muscle Injury Manuel Neuer Manuel Neuer Fracture de la jambe Gabriel Marušić Gabriel Marušić ACL Knee Injury
Tom Heaton Tom Heaton Calf/Shin Injury [defunct] Kobbie Mainoo Kobbie Mainoo Ankle/Foot Injury [defunct] Amad Diallo Amad Diallo Blessure au genou Luke Shaw Luke Shaw Muscle Injury Raphaël Varane Raphaël Varane Coup Tyrell Malacia Tyrell Malacia Blessure au genou

Arbitres

Glenn Nyberg arbitre principal
0
0
Nombre de cartons lors de son unique match arbitré
Mahbod Beigi arbitre assistant
Andreas Söderkvist arbitre assistant
Adam Ladebäck quatrième arbitre

Lieu du match

Allianz Arena München
Allianz Arena
  • Année de construction : 2005
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 75000
  • Affluence moyenne : 54488
  • Affluence maximum : 75000
  • % de remplissage : 73

FAQ

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Bayern Munich et Man United en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 20 septembre 2023 à 21:00 sur beIN Sports 1HD.

Où voir le match Bayern Munich Man United en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de beIN Sports.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Bayern Munich et Man United ?

Bayern Munich : le coach Z. Löw a choisi une formation en 4-2-3-1 : S. Ulreich, A. Davies, Kim Min-Jae, D. Upamecano, K. Laimer, L. Goretzka, J. Kimmich, S. Gnabry, J. Musiala, L. Sané, H. Kane.

Manchester United : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par E. ten Hag évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-2-3-1 : A. Onana, Sergio Reguilón, Lisandro Martínez, V. Lindelöf, Diogo Dalot, C. Eriksen, Casemiro, M. Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, F. Pellistri, R. Højlund.

Qui arbitre le match Bayern Munich Man United ?

Glenn Nyberg est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Bayern Munich Man United ?

München accueille le match au Allianz Arena.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Bayern Munich Man United ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 20 septembre 2023, coup d'envoi 21:00.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Bayern Munich ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Bayern Munich : L. Sané 28', S. Gnabry 32', H. Kane 53' (sp.), M. Tel 90+2'.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Man United ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Man United : R. Højlund 49', Casemiro 88'.

