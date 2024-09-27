Ligue 1 McDonald's 2024/2025 6e journée -
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
0'
5'
5'
Marquinhos
30'
30'
B. Barcola
31'
B. Santamaria
42+1'
42+1'
L. Assignon
MT
52'
52'
W. Zaïre-Emery
58'
58'
Lee Kang-In
59'
L. Assignon > H. Hateboer
65'
x5
65'
C. Wooh
65'
B. Santamaria > G. Kamara
66'
L. Østigård > M. Faye
69'
Fabián Ruiz > S. Mayulu
69'
B. Barcola > R. Kolo Muani
69'
Marquinhos > M. Škriniar
68'
B. Barcola
75'
x2
75'
A. Kalimuendo
78'
A. Truffert > A. Nagida
78'
A. Matusiwa > A. Grønbæk
82'
82'
O. Dembélé > I. Mbaye
88'
88'
A. Seidu
90'
