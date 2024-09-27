3 - 1
terminé
Parc des Princes
Ligue 1 McDonald's 2024/2025 6e journée -
PSG
3 - 1
terminé
MT : 1-0
Rennes
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
0'
5'
5'
Marquinhos
30'
30'
B. Barcola
31'
B. Santamaria
42+1'
42+1'
L. Assignon
MT
52'
52'
W. Zaïre-Emery
58'
58'
Lee Kang-In
59'
L. Assignon > H. Hateboer
65'
x5
65'
C. Wooh
65'
B. Santamaria > G. Kamara
66'
L. Østigård > M. Faye
69'
Fabián Ruiz > S. Mayulu
69'
B. Barcola > R. Kolo Muani
69'
Marquinhos > M. Škriniar
68'
B. Barcola
75'
x2
75'
A. Kalimuendo
78'
A. Truffert > A. Nagida
78'
A. Matusiwa > A. Grønbæk
82'
82'
O. Dembélé > I. Mbaye
88'
88'
A. Seidu
90'
Temps forts
88'
A. Seidu (VAR - décision : Pas de but)
75'
A. Kalimuendo (SP)
68'
B. Barcola (PD A. Hakimi)
58'
Lee Kang-In
MT
1 - 0
30'
B. Barcola (PD O. Dembélé)
5'
Marquinhos (VAR - décision : Pas de but)
B. Barcola 8.9 Bradley Barcola #2 Paris Saint-Germain João Neves 7.8 #3 Paris Saint-Germain Lee Kang-In 7.7 Voir le classement complet
B. Barcola 9.0 Bradley Barcola #2 Stade Rennais FC A. Seidu 8.2 #3 Paris Saint-Germain Lee Kang-In 8.2 Voir le classement complet
Statistiques

Classement 1 PSG 16 8 Rennes 7
Possession 62% PSG Rennes
Tirs 24 16 7 8 5 12
Grosses occasions créées 60% PSG 3 Rennes 2
Compositions PSG 4-3-3 Rennes 3-4-2-1

PSG
NUL
SRFC
Stats joueurs

Plus de statistiques
Grosses occasions créées Lucas Beraldo 1 Lucas Beraldo #2 Paris Saint-Germain Bradley Barcola 1 #3 Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi 1
Tirs (%) Achraf Hakimi (2/2) 100% Achraf Hakimi #2 Stade Rennais FC Arnaud Kalimuendo 67% (2/3) #3 Paris Saint-Germain Bradley Barcola 50% (3/6)
Dribbles réussis Ludovic Blas 3 Ludovic Blas #2 Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembélé 2 #3 Stade Rennais FC Alidu Seidu 2
Fautes subies Alidu Seidu 5 Alidu Seidu #2 Paris Saint-Germain Kang-In Lee 3 #3 Stade Rennais FC Hans Hateboer 2
Ballons touchés João Neves 113 João Neves
Tirs (%) João Neves (0/4) 0% João Neves #2 Stade Rennais FC Azor Matusiwa 0% (0/2) #3 Paris Saint-Germain Fabián Ruiz 25% (1/4)
Dépossédé du ballon Arnaud Kalimuendo 4 Arnaud Kalimuendo
Duels gagnés (%) Alidu Seidu (10/10) 100% Alidu Seidu #2 Stade Rennais FC Hans Hateboer 80% (4/5) #3 Paris Saint-Germain Lucas Beraldo 67% (6/9)
Interceptions Ludovic Blas 2 Ludovic Blas #2 Paris Saint-Germain Willian Pacho 2 #3 Stade Rennais FC Alidu Seidu 2
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Azor Matusiwa (2/2) 100% Azor Matusiwa #2 Stade Rennais FC Arnaud Kalimuendo 100% (2/2)
Duels gagnés (%) Christopher Wooh (0/7) 0% Christopher Wooh #2 Paris Saint-Germain Warren Zaïre-Emery 0% (0/6) #3 Paris Saint-Germain Senny Mayulu 0% (0/4)
Dribbles subis Leo Østigård 4 Leo Østigård #2 Paris Saint-Germain Fabián Ruiz 3 #3 Paris Saint-Germain João Neves 3
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Warren Zaïre-Emery (0/2) 0% Warren Zaïre-Emery #2 Paris Saint-Germain Bradley Barcola 0% (0/2)
Passes (%) Marquinhos (55/59) 93% Marquinhos #2 Stade Rennais FC Alidu Seidu 93% (40/43) #3 Paris Saint-Germain João Neves 93% (89/96)
Corners et centres réussis Kang-In Lee 3 Kang-In Lee

Classement buteurs

Bradley Barcola 6 Bradley Barcola #3 Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembélé 4 #4 Stade Rennais FC Arnaud Kalimuendo 3 #4 Paris Saint-Germain Kang-In Lee 3 #14 Paris Saint-Germain Randal Kolo Muani 2 #14 Stade Rennais FC Ludovic Blas 2 #29 Stade Rennais FC Benjamin Bourigeaud 1 Voir le classement complet

Probabilité de victoire
53% 37% 10%
Série en cours
N
V
V
V
V
N
V
D
D
V
Rencontres précédentes
48% 26 Victoires 19% 10 Nuls 33% 18 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Lucas Hernández Lucas Hernández Lésion du ligament croisé antérieur du genou Ayman Kari Ayman Kari Blessure au genou Désiré Doué Désiré Doué Blessure à la cheville Vitinha Vitinha Inconnu Presnel Kimpembe Presnel Kimpembe Blessure à la jambe Gonçalo Ramos Gonçalo Ramos Blessure à la cheville Marco Asensio Marco Asensio Blessure musculaire
Doğan Alemdar Doğan Alemdar Lésion du ligament croisé antérieur du genou João Filipe João Filipe Blessure musculaire

Arbitres

Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem arbitre principal
0
3.5
Moyenne de cartons par match sur 4 matchs arbitrés
Valentin Evrard arbitre assistant
Gwenaël Pasqualotti arbitre assistant
Faouzi Benchabane quatrième arbitre
William Lavis arbitre VAR
Cyril Gringore arbitre VAR auxiliaire

Lieu du match

Parc des Princes Paris
Parc des Princes
  • Année de construction : 1897
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 47929
  • Affluence moyenne : 39374
  • Affluence maximum : 47929
  • % de remplissage : 83

