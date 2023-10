Le Barça annonce un énorme partenariat avec un parc d’attractions

https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/3742482/fc-barcelona-and-portaventura-world-join-forces-to-explore-synergies-in-entertainment-experiences

FC Barcelona and PortAventura World join forces to explore synergies in entertainment experiences

Club and resort to work together to design and analyse themed attractions in the future Espai Barça and to develop new leisure zones and large format theme parks around the world