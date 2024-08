Mathieu Valbuena a trouvé un nouveau club

https://akfc66.gr/men/news/mathieu-valbuena-joins-athens-kallithea-fc

Mathieu Valbuena joins Athens Kallithea FC

05 August 2024 Athens Kallithea FC announce the acquisition of French attacker Mathieu Valbuena on a free transfer. Valbuena, 39, has won three league championships plus one domestic cup with Olympiacos, one league championship plus three domestic cups with Marseille, made 122 total appearances between the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League, and earned 52 caps with the French national team. Born in Bruges, just north of Bordeaux, Valbuena began his career with local side Libourne Saint-Seurin