Wayne Rooney n’est plus l’entraîneur du D.C. United

D.C. United and Head Coach Wayne Rooney Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways | DC United

WASHINGTON, D.C., (October 7, 2023) – D.C. United have announced that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways. “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision creates the avenue for our next