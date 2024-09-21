Liga 2024/2025 6e journée -
Real MadridEspanyol
4 - 1
terminé
MT : 0-0
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
0'
32'
32'
K. Mbappé
45'
W. Cheddira > A. Véliz
MT
54'
x2
54'
T. Courtois
58'
Dani Carvajal
55'
A. Güler > Vinícius Júnior
59'
59'
Dani Carvajal > Lucas Vázquez
61'
F. Valverde
66'
66'
Pol Lozano > José Gragera
74'
x2
x2
74'
Rodrygo
78'
Vinícius Júnior
76'
Álvaro Tejero > Álvaro Aguado
76'
Jofré Carreras > I. Cardona
81'
x3
x2
81'
Javi Puado > Pere Milla
83'
Rodrygo > Endrick
83'
J. Bellingham > A. Rüdiger
82'
J. Bellingham
82'
Vinícius Júnior
90'
K. Mbappé
90'
