4 - 1
terminé
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Liga 2024/2025 6e journée -
Real Madrid
4 - 1
terminé
MT : 0-0
Espanyol
Diffusé sur beIN Sports 1HD
0'
32'
32'
K. Mbappé
45'
W. Cheddira > A. Véliz
MT
54'
x2
54'
T. Courtois
58'
Dani Carvajal
55'
A. Güler > Vinícius Júnior
59'
59'
Dani Carvajal > Lucas Vázquez
61'
F. Valverde
66'
66'
Pol Lozano > José Gragera
74'
x2
x2
74'
Rodrygo
78'
Vinícius Júnior
76'
Álvaro Tejero > Álvaro Aguado
76'
Jofré Carreras > I. Cardona
81'
x3
x2
81'
Javi Puado > Pere Milla
83'
Rodrygo > Endrick
83'
J. Bellingham > A. Rüdiger
82'
J. Bellingham
82'
Vinícius Júnior
90'
K. Mbappé
90'
Temps forts
90'
K. Mbappé (SP)
78'
Vinícius Júnior (PD K. Mbappé)
74'
Rodrygo (PD Vinícius Júnior)
58'
Dani Carvajal (PD J. Bellingham)
54'
T. Courtois (CSC)
MT
0 - 0
Pas d'événements majeurs
Voir le live commenté

Notes des joueurs

Vinícius Júnior 8.1 Vinícius Júnior #2 Real Madrid CF Rodrygo 7.7 #3 Real Madrid CF Endrick 7.4 Voir le classement complet
K. Mbappé 8.1 Kylian Mbappé #2 Real Madrid CF L. Modrić 8.1 #3 Real Madrid CF Rodrygo 7.9 Voir le classement complet
Note les joueurs
Statistiques

Côtes du match 1 1.13 N 8.50 2 18.0 parionssport Freebets 15€
Classement live 2 Real Madrid 14 13 Espanyol 7
Possession 73% Real Madrid Espanyol
Tirs 31 17 9 14 1 10
Grosses occasions créées 100% Real Madrid 6 Espanyol 0
Compositions Real Madrid 4-2-3-1 Espanyol 4-4-2

Sondages

Qui est l'homme du match de Real Madrid-Espanyol Barcelone ?
Prono

Qui va gagner ?
RMA
NUL
ESP
1 1.13 N 8.5 2 18
286 participants Terminé
Stats joueurs

Grosses occasions créées Luka Modrić 2 Luka Modrić #2 Real Madrid CF Kylian Mbappé 1 #3 Real Madrid CF Arda Güler 1
Tirs (%) Kylian Mbappé (6/9) 67% Kylian Mbappé #2 Real Madrid CF Jude Bellingham 50% (2/4) #3 Real Madrid CF Arda Güler 50% (1/2)
Dribbles réussis Rodrygo 4 Rodrygo #2 Espanyol Barcelone Jofré Carreras 3 #3 Real Madrid CF Arda Güler 2
Fautes subies Jude Bellingham 2 Jude Bellingham #2 Espanyol Barcelone Jofré Carreras 2
Ballons touchés Luka Modrić 105 Luka Modrić #2 Real Madrid CF Éder Militão 102
Tirs (%) Éder Militão (0/3) 0% Éder Militão #2 Real Madrid CF Luka Modrić 0% (0/2) #3 Espanyol Barcelone Alex Král 0% (0/2)
Dépossédé du ballon Kylian Mbappé 3 Kylian Mbappé #2 Real Madrid CF Fran García 3
Duels gagnés (%) Jude Bellingham (6/7) 86% Jude Bellingham #2 Real Madrid CF Rodrygo 75% (6/8) #3 Espanyol Barcelone Omar El Hilali 75% (6/8)
Interceptions Jude Bellingham 4 Jude Bellingham #2 Real Madrid CF Federico Valverde 3 #3 Real Madrid CF Daniel Carvajal 2
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Aurélien Tchouameni (2/2) 100% Aurélien Tchouameni #2 Real Madrid CF Éder Militão 57% (4/7) #3 Espanyol Barcelone Alejo Véliz 50% (2/4)
Duels gagnés (%) Kylian Mbappé (0/6) 0% Kylian Mbappé #2 Real Madrid CF Vinícius Júnior 0% (0/6) #3 Real Madrid CF Fran García 0% (0/5)
Duels aériens gagnés (%) Marash Kumbulla (0/2) 0% Marash Kumbulla #2 Espanyol Barcelone Walid Cheddira 0% (0/2)
Passes (%) Luka Modrić (85/88) 97% Luka Modrić #2 Real Madrid CF Éder Militão 95% (82/86) #3 Real Madrid CF Fran García 93% (53/57)
Corners et centres réussis Luka Modrić 4 Luka Modrić
Passes réussies dans le dernier tiers Luka Modrić 31 Luka Modrić #2 Real Madrid CF Rodrygo 22 #3 Real Madrid CF Jude Bellingham 20

Classement buteurs

Kylian Mbappé 4 Kylian Mbappé #3 Espanyol Barcelone Javi Puado 3 #3 Real Madrid CF Vinícius Júnior 3 #11 Real Madrid CF Rodrygo 2 #29 Real Madrid CF Federico Valverde 1 #29 Espanyol Barcelone Carlos Romero 1 Voir le classement complet

Analyse avant-match

Probabilité de victoire
65% 31% 4%
Série en cours
V
V
V
N
V
V
V
N
D
D
Rencontres précédentes
79% 31 Victoires 8% 3 Nuls 13% 5 Victoires

Blessures & suspensions

Brahim Díaz Brahim Díaz Blessure à la cuisse Dani Ceballos Dani Ceballos Blessure à la cheville Eduardo Camavinga Eduardo Camavinga Lésion du ligament collatéral tibial du genou Pablo Ramón Pablo Ramón Inconnu
Edu Expósito Edu Expósito Lésion du ligament croisé antérieur du genou Omar Sadik Omar Sadik Inconnu

Top commentaires

Blablabla89 22:54 Vini, Mbappé 1 but 1 passe d rien a redire !✔️☄️ 4 Répondre
Match Real Madrid - Espanyol en direct commenté

6e journée de Liga - samedi 21 septembre 2024

Bienvenue sur le live de FootMercato pour suivre ce match de football en direct entre Real Madrid et Espanyol (Liga, 6e journée)

Suivez en live sur Foot Mercato, le match de 6e journée de Liga entre Real Madrid et Espanyol. Ce match aura lieu le samedi 21 septembre 2024 à 21:00. Retrouvez les stats, les compositions, les buts et les buteurs pour suivre le score en direct. N'hésitez pas à commenter et débattre du match en direct avec la communauté.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Real Madrid et Espanyol.

On en parle

Arbitres

José Luis Munuera Montero arbitre principal
0
2
Moyenne de cartons par match sur 3 matchs arbitrés
Antonio Ramón Martínez Moreno arbitre assistant
Iñigo Prieto López de Ceraín arbitre assistant
Manuel Camacho Garrote quatrième arbitre
Javier Iglesias Villanueva arbitre VAR
Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea arbitre VAR auxiliaire

Lieu du match

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu Madrid
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
  • Année de construction : 1947
  • Surface : pelouse naturelle
  • Capacité : 85454
  • Affluence moyenne : 60024
  • Affluence maximum : 90000
  • % de remplissage : 72

Match en direct

Date 21 septembre 2024 21:00
Compétition Liga
Saison 2024/2025
Phase Saison régulière - journée 6
Diffusion beIN Sports 1HD
Code RMA-ESP
Zone Espagne
Équipe à domicile Real Madrid
Équipe à l'extérieur Espanyol
Résultats En direct
Buteurs En direct
Événements En direct
Compositions En direct
Statistiques En direct
Par La rédaction Pub. le MAJ le

FAQ

Quel est le résultat du match entre Real Madrid et Espanyol ?

Real Madrid a remporté la rencontre sur le score de 4-1.

Sur quelle chaîne TV et à quelle heure voir le match entre Real Madrid et Espanyol en France ?

Le match est à suivre en direct le 21 septembre 2024 à 21:00 sur beIN Sports 1HD.

Où voir le match Real Madrid Espanyol en streaming ?

Match en streaming légal en direct sur le site ou l'application officielle de beIN Sports.

Quelles sont les compositions officielles du match entre Real Madrid et Espanyol ?

Real Madrid : le coach C. Ancelotti a choisi une formation en 4-2-3-1 : T. Courtois, Fran García, A. Tchouameni, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, L. Modrić, F. Valverde, Rodrygo, J. Bellingham, A. Güler, K. Mbappé.

Espanyol : de son côté, l'équipe dirigée par Manolo González évolue dans un système de jeu en 4-4-2 : Joan García, Carlos Romero, L. Cabrera, M. Kumbulla, O. El Hilali, Jofré Carreras, Pol Lozano, A. Král, Álvaro Tejero, Javi Puado, W. Cheddira.

Qui arbitre le match Real Madrid Espanyol ?

José Luis Munuera Montero est au sifflet pour cette rencontre.

Où se joue le match Real Madrid Espanyol ?

Madrid accueille le match au Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Quelle est la date et l'heure du match Real Madrid Espanyol ?

Match à suivre en direct sur Foot Mercato le 21 septembre 2024, coup d'envoi 21:00.

Qui a marqué des buts pour Real Madrid ?

Plusieurs buts ont été inscrits pour Real Madrid : Dani Carvajal 58', Rodrygo 74', Vinícius Júnior 78', K. Mbappé 90' (sp.).

