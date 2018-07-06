Recruté par l’AS Roma cet été, Justin Kluivert (19 ans) a annoncé ce vendredi qu’il porterait le n° 34 chez les Giallorossi.

L’attaquant néerlandais a choisi ce numéro en hommage à son ami et ancien partenaire à l’Ajax Amsterdam Abdelhak Nouri (21 ans), plongé dans le coma depuis près d’un an après un malaise cardiaque en plein match amical.

Justin Kluivert has announced he will wear the No. 34 shirt next season - in tribute to his friend and former teammate Abdelhak Nouri #ASRoma #StayStrongAppie pic.twitter.com/drRMn0nTpF

