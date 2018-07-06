Recruté par l’AS Roma cet été, Justin Kluivert (19 ans) a annoncé ce vendredi qu’il porterait le n° 34 chez les Giallorossi.

L’attaquant néerlandais a choisi ce numéro en hommage à son ami et ancien partenaire à l’Ajax Amsterdam Abdelhak Nouri (21 ans), plongé dans le coma depuis près d’un an après un malaise cardiaque en plein match amical.