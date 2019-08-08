Libre de tout contrat depuis la fin de son aventure à West Ham, Andy Carroll était en quête d’un nouveau challenge. Et l’attaquant a finalement trouve un nouveau point de chute lors du dernier jour du mercato anglais.

Newcastle vient d’officialiser son retour. En effet, Andy Carroll avait déjà évolué chez les pensionnaires de St James’ Park par le passé. Il a signé un contrat d’une année.

We're delighted to confirm that Andy Carroll has returned to Newcastle United and signed an initial one-year deal with the club.

More : https://t.co/o2xGV7H8iv #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yYLWjTraU4

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2019