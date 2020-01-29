Nuno Da Costa (28 ans) quitte le Racing Club de Strasbourg pour rejoindre Nottingham Forest. La formation anglaise pensionnaire de Championship a officialisé la nouvelle ce mercredi soir.

L’ailier cap-verdien va retrouver en Angleterre un certain Sabri Lamouchi. Le transfert de Da Costa devrait rapporter environ deux millions d’euros plus bonus au Racing. Nuno Da Costa a disputé quatorze matchs en Ligue 1 cette saison pour un but marqué.